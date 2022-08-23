Kamal Haasan meets Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore ahead of Indian 2 shooting

Kamal Haasan recently met Michael Westmore, the Oscar-winning make-up artist known for working in films like Mask, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, The Clan of the Cave Bear and Star Trek: First Contact. Haasan and Westmore have had a good rapport for years, and they have worked together in Indian, Avvai Shanmugi and Dasavatharam.

The meeting has intrigued fans as the Tamil superstar is gearing up to shoot for his upcoming film Indian 2, the sequel of Indian. It has raised the question whether Westmore will again join hands with Haasan to recreate the iconic Senapathy aka Indian Thatha.

Michael Westmore’s daughter McKenzie Westmore shared a picture from the meeting on social media, and wrote, “Highlight of my week seeing

@ikamalhaasan #Kamalhasan & my papa! Excited to wear @kh_khaddar in my show! Be sure to check this amazing line out as well as #vikram ! (sic).”

Kamal Haasan, a multifaceted actor, is also a talented makeup artist, who mostly does his looks for his films. Over the years, he has set many precedents in Indian cinema in the usage of cosmetics. It is said that Haasan has learnt many tricks of the trade from Michael Westmore.

After twenty-six years, Haasan will again be seen as Senpathy in Shankar directorial Indian 2. Indian 2 shooting was put on hold after a mishap on the film sets and the pandemic.

Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also part of the project, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Actor Vivekh, who passed away last year, was also part of the project. It is unknown whether his scenes will be retained in the film, or if the makers will re-shoot his portions with a new actor.