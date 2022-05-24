scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Kamal Haasan makes a fashion statement at Cannes 2022: ‘From Ashoka to Akbar…’

Kamal Haasan is at Cannes to promote his upcoming film Vikram.

May 24, 2022 11:50:50 am
Tamil movie star Kamal Haasan at Cannes 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Kamal Haasan)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan seems to be having a ball at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The 67-year-old superstar is making a fashion statement by rocking both traditional and western clothes.

“From Ashoka to Akbar our sartorial legacy sets trends globally !!,” Kamal tweeted while sharing the photos of him posing in his designer’s clothes at Cannes. He is seen wearing a traditional kurta set coupled with a leather jacket.

Earlier, he also posted the pictures of him posing in a bottle-green suit. “My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema,” he had captioned.

Kamal is at Cannes to promote his upcoming film Vikram. He had earlier released the film’s NFT and screened the trailer for the people attending the carnival of cinema.

Kamal is quite upbeat about the upcoming movie Vikram, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has captured the imagination of the movie buffs across the country for it brings together some of the brightest movie stars from the southern film industry.

Vikram stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya among others in lead roles. And the filmmakers have dropped several hints since the beginning that this film could be turned into a franchise.

Vikram is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 3. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Kamal has dubbed his own lines in all three languages.

