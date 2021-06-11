Kamal Haasan likely to return as host for Bigg Boss Tamil 5

The latest industry buzz suggests that actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. An official confirmation, however, is awaited. The new season is set to begin in the next few months.

Kamal has been the face of the popular reality show since its inception in 2017. It is said that Kamal has a five-year contract with the showrunners.

Bigg Boss’ success helped Kamal as he had hit a rough patch both personally and professionally at the time. He had suffered multiple fractures in his leg, putting his ambitious project Sabash Naidu, which is a spin-off based on the popular character Balram Naidu from Dasavatharam, on the backburner. He had also separated from his long-time partner Gautami Tadimalla.

Bigg Boss not only helped him bounce back, it also provided him with a platform to showcase his political beliefs and promote his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He was also unapologetic when it came to using his time on the weekend episodes to campaign for his party.

Kamal, meanwhile, is caught between projects. His much-awaited film Indian 2, which is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, is mired in litigation owing to the differences between the film’s director Shankar and production company Lyca Productions. The film got delayed following a freak accident, which claimed lives of three of Shankar’s assistants. While Shankar wants to move on to another project, Lyca has gone to court to prevent him from starting a new film without first completing Indian 2.

In the meantime, Kamal has also signed a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled Vikram, the film has already created a lot of excitement among movie buffs, thanks to an intriguing and stylish teaser that filmmakers had released earlier.