I miraculously escaped: Kamal Haasan writes to Lyca post Indian 2 accident

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has taken a stand in the aftermath of the Indian 2 set accident that killed three and injured several others. In a letter dated February 22, he has addressed Lyca Productions founder and chairman Subaskaran Allirajah about the steps his production team has undertaken to ensure the safety of the crew on shooting locations.

Kamal noted that he was barely few meters away from the spot where the tragedy struck. “I was just a few seconds, a fewer meters away from the spot where the mishap occurred and miraculously escaped from joining the list of fatalities. I can hardly express my trauma and agony in words,” he wrote.

In the letter, Kamal Haasan has noted that he won’t be returning to Indian 2 sets until some of his demands are met, including safety audits of the shooting spots and insurance for every member of the crew.

“You should ensure to implement all guidelines on safety and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shoot locations before the commencement of any shoot. Only by such positive and proactive steps, the production team can demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and thereby restore the confidence of the cast and crew (including me) to report back for shoot,” Kamal has written in the letter.

It is worth noting that the day after the accident, Kamal Haasan lamented that the industry which produces multi-crore budget movies and generates massive box office collection has no policy of providing insurance coverage to its members. “Personally, I am ashamed that the film industry is unable to ensure the safety of the bottom-level employees,” he rued. The actor has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for all the victims of the accident.

Here is the full text of Kamal Haasan’s letter to Lyca Productions.

With a deep sense of anguish, I write this. The events that happened on the night of 19th February 2020 continues to haunt. People with whom we were laughing, eating and working together are no longer there and the realisation that they will never be back is most remorseful.

I was just a few seconds a fewer meters away from the spot where the mishap occurred and miraculously escaped from joining the list of fatalities. I can hardly express my trauma and agony in words. Our ability to compensate can and should never be equated to our sense of responsibility. With so many human lives involved in a shoot, the paramount importance for the Production is to ensure safety of people involved in the shoot. Accidents of this kind only destroy the confidence and belief of the entire team, in the Production team. I want to understand the steps taken by the Production team to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians involved in the shoot a. also the kind of insurance that the Production team has taken. Any loss, cost, damage, risk undergone on account of the Production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out has to be compensated in full and at the earliest.

As Producers you should ensure the best of medical help to each of those who have been admitted and provide the affected families with your utmost support during this time of need, both financially and emotionally.

You should ensure to implement all guidelines on safety and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shoot locations before the commencement of any shoot. Only by such positive and proactive steps, the Production team can demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and thereby restore the confidence of the cast and crew (including me) to report back for shoot.

Yours Truly

