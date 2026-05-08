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‘The people have chosen’: Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal extend support for Vijay
As the standoff at Raj Bhavan continues, Tamil Nadu's film fraternity is making its position clear by supporting Vijay.
With Tamil Nadu’s government formation hanging in uncertainty, several prominent voices from the film industry stepped forward on Thursday to extend their support for Vijay. The Governor has halted Vijay’s plea to form a government in the state.
The most detailed statement came from Kamal Haasan, who framed his intervention not as party politics but as a constitutional reminder.
“In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote on X. “The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr Vijay, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy.”
Haasan also acknowledged outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin’s response to the verdict, calling it politically mature. “My brother, Mr MK Stalin, has announced, ‘We respect the people’s verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.’ I respect his political maturity. Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation.”
Also Read: Decades before Vijay, Amitabh Bachchan won over voters; scandals made him resign in 2 years
He anchored his argument in the Supreme Court’s SR Bommai judgment. “The Supreme Court has clearly stated: majority must be proven in the Legislative Assembly, not in Raj Bhavan. What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected.”
தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலில் தனித்து ஆட்சியமைக்கும் அதிகாரத்தை மக்கள் எந்தக் கட்சிக்கும் வழங்கவில்லை. இந்த முடிவு தமிழ்நாட்டு வரலாற்றில் முன்னெப்போதும் நிகழாதது.
என் சகோதரர் திரு. @mkstalin அவர்கள் ‘மக்கள் தீர்ப்பை மதிக்கிறோம்; பொறுப்பான எதிர்க்கட்சியாகச் செயல்படுவோம்’ என்று…
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2026
Actor Khushbu Sundar and vice president of BJP, whose own party is not aligned with TVK, set aside political lines to make a point. “As a citizen of Tamil Nadu, when people have chosen their CM, he should lead,” she wrote, tagging Vijay’s account directly.
As a citizen of Tamilnadu State, when people have chosen their CM, he should lead. @actorvijay#TVKVijayHQ
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 7, 2026
Actor Vishal warned of the consequences if any other arrangement was attempted. “If it’s not TVK and if it’s going to be anything else, including the unimaginable combination of a DMK-AIADMK alliance to form the next go, vernmentthen I, as a citizen and voter, foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst the common public. It will not go down well with anyone,” he wrote.
If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government , then I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst common public. Will not go…
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 7, 2026
Vijay’s win
TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly in its debut election, emerging as the single largest party and ending nearly six decades of power alternating between the DMK and the AIADMK. Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on May 6 to formally stake his claim. The Governor asked him to return with letters of support from 118 MLAs before any decision would be made, however no swearing-in has taken place.
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