‘The people have chosen’: Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal extend support for Vijay

Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Vishal were among the film personalities who publicly backed Vijay's right to form the Tamil Nadu government (File photo)

With Tamil Nadu’s government formation hanging in uncertainty, several prominent voices from the film industry stepped forward on Thursday to extend their support for Vijay. The Governor has halted Vijay’s plea to form a government in the state.

The most detailed statement came from Kamal Haasan, who framed his intervention not as party politics but as a constitutional reminder.

“In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote on X. “The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr Vijay, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy.”