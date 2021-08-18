Kamal Haasan, Khushboo, Suhasini, Ramya Krishnan party in style, watch video

Kamal Haasan seems to be having a ball meeting his friends and family after a long time. He recently caught up with his friends from the industry, including Ramya Krishnan, Khushboo, Mohan, K. Bhagyaraj among others.

Ramya Krishnan posted a few photos from the star-studded party on her Instagram account. The party was to celebrate the birthday of Suhasini Maniratnam, who turned a year older on August 15. “Good times with the ever gorgeous Hasini (sic),” Ramya captioned her latest post. She also shared a glimpse of her celebrity friends shaking a leg to a Hindi dance number as part of the celebration.

Recently, Kamal Haasan was also seen with his family members at his family house in Eldams road. The family had gathered to celebrate the renovation of their family house.

On the work front, Kamal will soon join the sets of Vikram. Even as the film was launched last month, the regular shooting is yet to begin. It is said the filmmakers plan to begin shooting by the end of August. As per reports, the set work for the same is underway in a location in Karaikudi. It is said that the first schedule will begin with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fassil.