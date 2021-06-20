‘Kamal Haasan is a perfectionist, Kajal Aggarwal’s role a surprise’: New details on Indian 2 revealed

Kamal Haasan fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Indian 2. Meanwhile, we have got to know details on their looks in the film. Seema Tabassum, a renowned celebrity makeup artist, who has been working with Kamal Haasan on several of his projects, shared how he is ‘very particular about his look and appearance.’

“We have special effects makeup for the entire film. Kamal sir is known in the Indian Cinema industry for bringing in special effects into his film characters like for example ‘Chachi 420’. I grew up watching this film 1000 times. He’s a perfectionist and very particular about his look and appearance. So, working with sir, I have to be good at what I do. No doubt, I learn a lot from him every day and it’s been 5 years since I’ve been working with him on all his projects,” Tabassum shared with ETimes.

Later, she said that Kajal Aggarwal‘s look in the Shankar directorial is a surprise for her fans. Tabassum was all praise for Kajal. “She’s a brilliant actor and an amazing person. It was fun with Kajal on sets.”

“We are hoping to complete shooting the rest of the film soon,” she revealed.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 vigilante drama Indian. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth among others.