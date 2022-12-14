‘Kamal Haasan is starving himself’: Indian 2 writer B Jeyamohan reveals film’s key plot details

Screenwriter B. Jeyamohan has revealed key plot details of superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2. He noted that the feel and the texture of the sequel will be very similar to that of Indian 1, which came out in 1996. However, it seems, this sequel is more challenging for its actors than the original.

“Kamal is almost starving himself while performing in India 2. Because if he chews something it would affect the prosthetic makeup. He was only on the juice diet while acting. I feel bad for him,” Jeyamohan said.

Kamal will reprise the iconic Indian thatha role in Indian 2. He will return as the aged, crime-fighting vigilante with uncanny skills in the sequel, which is helmed by Shankar.

“Indian 2 will have the same feel as Indian 1. The first film was set in a period before the independence but Indian 2 will travel further in time before returning to the present-day Indian thatha. The first film showed the clash between Indian thatha and his son, in the second part, we will see Indian thatha’s father,” Jeyamohan revealed during an interview with Cineulagam.

Jeyamohan has co-written the film with Shankar, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar. It’s easily one of the most-awaited follow-up films among the fans of Tamil cinema. Indian was a smash hit not just in India but across the country in 1996. In the climax, Indian thatha escapes to a foreign country. And the film ends with him warning that he will return to the country and resume his violent crusade should people again indulge in corruption.

Indian 2 went on the floors in January 2019. The production was going on in full swing before it came to a grinding halt in February 2020 following a freak accident on the sets, which killed three crew members. Kamal and Shankar had earlier recalled how they escaped the accident just by a whisker.

The Covid-induced lockdown forced the filmmakers to put the project in cold storage. And the dispute between Shankar and the film’s production company Lyca Productions added to the film’s uncertainty. The production of the film was resumed after Red Giant Movies came on board as new producers.

The filmmakers haven’t announced their release plans. But, Indian 2 is expected to arrive in cinemas next year.

Besides Kamal, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani among others.