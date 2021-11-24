scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Kamal Haasan is recovering well from Covid-19 infection, says Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan had travelled to the US to launch his fashion brand House of Khaddar. The event took place last week in Chicago. Before he developed symptoms, he also hosted the weekend episodes of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 24, 2021 4:07:02 pm
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan is recovering from coronavirus. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan on Wednesday said that her father Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, is recovering well. She took to Twitter to thank everyone for their good wishes and concern.

“Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! (sic),” she tweeted.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

On Monday, Kamal Haasan informed fans that he had developed a light cough after his recent trip to America. And when he got tested, it was confirmed that he had caught coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to a hospital.

“Kamal Haasan is admitted in SRMC for the complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable,” read a press release from Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

It is said that Superstar Rajinikanth also called Kamal Haasan to enquire about his well-being after learning about the latter’s condition.

Kamal had travelled to the US to launch his fashion brand House of Khaddar. The event took place last week in Chicago. Before he developed symptoms, he also hosted the weekend episodes of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Kamal Haasan has multiple projects in the pipeline. The production of his upcoming film Vikram is currently underway. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

