Kamal Haasan is back with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, watch teaser

Vijay Television has confirmed that actor-politician Kamal Haasan will be returning as the host of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. In a promo, Haasan is seen walking out of the huge double door of a haunted building. The set-up, the BGM and all the elements of the promo suggest that ‘horror’ could be the theme of the sixth season.

Also, the new catchphrase of the upcoming season is revealed by the actor, who says, “Vettaiku ready-ah? (Are you ready for the hunt?)” The launch date, contestants list, and other details of the new season are yet to be revealed.

Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil since 2017. The reality show is one of the most-watched programs on Tamil TV. Many contestants from the five seasons of the show have become famous personalities with a separate fanbase for themselves like Harish Kalyan and Aari.

Last year, twenty contestants (including wild card entries) fought for the title, and Raju Jeymohan, a TV actor, lifted the trophy. Anchor Priyanka Deshpande was the runner-up of the season.

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of Vikram. Recently, at an event, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, one of the distributors of Vikram, said that the film has collected an unprecedented amount at the box office for a Tamil film. With such success, one can expect a brand new Haasan in the upcoming reality show. The actor will also be working on his forthcoming film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. He will then team up with Mahesh Narayanan and Pa.Ranjith.