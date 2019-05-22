Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2’s shooting to resume from June

Speculations were rife that versatile actor Kamal Haasan’s most-awaited film Indian 2 has been shelved due to budget issues. However, Kajal Aggarwal, who is playing the female lead in the film, has rubbished the rumours.

“The shoot will resume in June. I think Kamal Haasan sir was busy, but it will start as soon as he is free,” Kajal said during her recent media interaction in Hyderabad.

Indian 2 went on the floors earlier this year and the filmmakers released first look posters featuring Kamal Haasan in his iconic Senapathy make-up. The upcoming film is the sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian, which revolved around an aged vigilante who has uncanny martial arts skills, which he employees to punish those who indulge in corruption.

Earlier reports suggested that Lyca Productions opted out of the project citing the high-production cost of the film, which is helmed by director Shankar. However, the project still seems to be on track.

Indian 2 will be Kamal Haasan’s last film as the actor announced that he will kiss goodbye to his 6-decade-old career to focus on his political aspirations. He will also return to host the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is expected to go on air in June.