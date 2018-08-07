Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will be 100 times better than Indian: Ravi Varman

National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman is getting ready to shoot director Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2, which will have Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role. National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman is getting ready to shoot director Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2, which will have Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman is getting ready to shoot director Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2, which will have Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Varman revealed the script for the big-budget film has been finalized and it is going to be a “very memorable film.”

“I love Shankar’s Indian (1996) and Mudhalvan (1999). They both are my all-time favourites. I know the full story of Indian 2 as Shankar gave me a shot by shot narration for three hours. Indian 2 will be 100 times better than Indian 1. It is really big,” Varman said, according to IndiaGlitz.

Ravi Varman also said Kamal deserves a lion’s share of credit for shaping his career as a leading mainstream cinematographer. He revealed it was Kamal who encouraged him to work on big commercial films. The Vishwaroopam star even gave Varman his first big break by recommending him for his films Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006) and again for Dasavathaaram (2008).

Indian 2 was announced last year during the finale of Kamal’s reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil season one. After completing sci-fi thriller 2.0, Shankar began the groundwork for Indian 2 in Taiwan.

The pre-production work is going on in full swing and the regular shooting is expected to begin in August. Kamal Haasan had recently revealed that he will start shooting for the film once he completes the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Indian 2 is likely to be Kamal’s last film as he prepares to hang up his gloves for good after working in films for over 60 long years. The actor said that he won’t sign any films in the future as his focus is now on his new calling, politics.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy promoting his film Vishwaroopam 2, which is hitting the screens after lying in cold storage for about five years. The film will open in cinemas on August 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd