‘He’s back’: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 resumes shoot, director Shankar announces actor’s return

A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, Indian 2 is back on floors. The film’s director Shankar announced on Wednesday that the team of the film is resuming its shoot from today. He tweeted, “Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes 🙏🧿.” The makers also released a new poster of the movie featuring Kamal Haasan with the words, “He is back” written on it.

The film’s fate was uncertain after a deadly accident on the set in February 2020. Three crew members died after a crane holding heavy lighting equipment fell on them. Ten individuals were injured and the film’s shoot came to halt. Later, Covid-19 put breaks on the film’s shoot. Also, two of the key actors of the film, comedian Vivek and veteran star Nedumudi Venu passed away in 2021.

However, the film’s lead actor Kamal Haasan was always sure about completing the film. He said, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued. Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. Kajal Aggarwal also stars in a pivotal role in the movie.

Check out the older posters of Indian 2:

The producers of the film, Lyca Productions had officially announced Indian 2 on November 7, 2018, which was also Kamal Haasan’s 64th birthday.

Talking about Indian 2, Shankar had earlier said, “A lot of things happened around us in these years, and all that will be discussed in the sequel. Though I have done many films, Indian 2 will be close to my heart. After finishing every film, I used to think about developing a sequel to Indian, but finally, it materialised this year. The script has come out very well.”