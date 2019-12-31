Indian 2: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian thatha’ is alive and kicking

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is helmed by Shankar. Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is helmed by Shankar.

Director Shankar on Tuesday wished fans a Happy New Year by tweeting a new poster of his upcoming film Indian 2.

Featuring Kamal Haasan as iconic Senapathy, the poster promises that our beloved ‘Indian thatha’ will return “Older, Wiser, Deadlier” than before.

Recently, Shankar shot Indian 2 in Gwalior. After completing the schedule, Kamal Haasan returned to Chennai, where he underwent surgery to remove an implant in his right leg. At present, the actor is recovering.

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Vidyut Jammwal.

After completing Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is set to begin work on Thalaivan Irukkindran. The seasoned actor recently revived the project, which had been in cold storage for a long time. It is also expected to be his last film as he prepares to hang up his gloves for good after working in films for over 60 long years. The actor said that he won’t sign any films in the future as his focus is now on his new calling, politics.

