Kamal Haasan hasn’t changed a bit: Delhi Ganesh

Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh is the latest addition to the star cast of Indian 2. A regular collaborator of Kamal Haasan, he was seen last in Papanasam (2015). Though he has been into acting for more than four decades, Indian 2 marks his first film with Shankar. Naturally, he is excited.

Delhi Ganesh tells indianexpress.com, “I have been shooting for the past two days in Chennai, and again I will join the sets after some time. Shankar told me he had written this role having me in mind, so I was quite thrilled. Though I have played different characters over these years, this role, which I am doing in Indian 2, is unique.”

Though Ganesh is tight-lipped about his role in Indian 2, he couldn’t stop raving about Shankar. “I was amazed by Shankar’s simplicity and the way he treats his artistes. I never thought he would be extremely grounded. We always look at him as someone who has created mammoth projects, but he hates ‘grandeur’. He wants to give his best and simply works towards it,” he adds.

Mention Kamal Haasan, Ganesh’s face lights up. “He looks fantastic as Senapathy, and hasn’t changed a bit. He is the same as how I saw him during Raja Paarvai (1981). Casually, once he even wiped off the sweat on my forehead, and I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking he would have changed after becoming a politician, but I was wrong. Usually, you know how politicians are. Whenever they are around, you will see at least 10-15 people by their side. But with Kamal Haasan, that’s not the case,” he smiles.