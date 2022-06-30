scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Kamal Haasan gets UAE’s golden visa, see photo

Before Kamal Haasan, R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, and Prithviraj have received the coveted visa.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 30, 2022 11:57:54 am
Kamal Haasan receives UAE’s golden visa. (Photo: Twitter/sri50)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is the latest recipient of UAE’s golden visa. It is said that Kamal was one of the first choices recommended by the UAE administration to receive the visa, which was introduced in 2019. However, the pandemic and other reasons kept Kamal from receiving it.

Before Kamal, R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, and Prithviraj, among other members of the south Indian film fraternity, received the coveted visa. From the Bollywood film fraternity, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Boney Kapoor and his family, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi have been given the golden visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for professionals in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Kamal was recently in Dubai to promote his latest blockbuster Vikram. The teaser trailer of Vikram was projected on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa as part of the promotions. Vikram did well in the UAE, becoming one of the highest-earning Tamil films there.

Kamal tasted the biggest box office success in his career spanning six decades with Vikram. The movie was released on June 3 to packed houses and went on to set a new benchmark for Tamil cinema in terms of theatrical collections. The movie is said to be nearing the Rs 300 crore mark domestically, while its global gross is pegged at over Rs 400 crore.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in an important cameo role. The film is a spin-off of the spy character created by Kamal for his 1986 movie Vikram.

Vikram is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar next week.

