Kamal Haasan gets nostalgic after meeting K Viswanath, takes blessings

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met legendary filmmaker K Viswanath at his residence in Hyderabad. The 68-year-old superstar took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of himself taking the blessings of Viswanath.

“Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect!!,” he captioned the photo.

Kamal Haasan and K Viswanath have worked together in several films in different capacities. In some movies such as Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi and Uttama Villain, the duo shared screen space. Their best collaborations happened when Viswanath directed Kamal and such films achieved legendary status in the history of south Indian cinema. Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Subha Sankalpam are some of the milestone films in the careers of both Kamal and Viswanath.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2. The film was neck-deep in controversies including legal battles between Shankar and Lyca Productions. The production of the movie was resumed earlier this year with Red Giant Movies coming on board as a new producer. The film is expected to open in cinemas next year.

In the meantime, Kamal has also lined up several big-budget movies. On his birthday, earlier this month, he announced a new project, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor-director duo is reuniting for a film after a gap of 35 years. The last movie they worked on together was Nayakan.