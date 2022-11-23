scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Kamal Haasan gets nostalgic after meeting K Viswanath, takes blessings

Kamal Haasan and K Viswanath have worked together in several films in different capacities.

Kamal Haasan, K ViswanathKamal Haasan meets K Viswanath. (Photo: Instagram/Kamal Haasan)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met legendary filmmaker K Viswanath at his residence in Hyderabad. The 68-year-old superstar took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of himself taking the blessings of Viswanath.

“Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect!!,” he captioned the photo.

Kamal Haasan and K Viswanath have worked together in several films in different capacities. In some movies such as Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi and Uttama Villain, the duo shared screen space. Their best collaborations happened when Viswanath directed Kamal and such films achieved legendary status in the history of south Indian cinema. Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Subha Sankalpam are some of the milestone films in the careers of both Kamal and Viswanath.

Also Read |When Naga Chaitanya revealed link between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his tattoo: ‘It’s not something you would want to imitate’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2. The film was neck-deep in controversies including legal battles between Shankar and Lyca Productions. The production of the movie was resumed earlier this year with Red Giant Movies coming on board as a new producer. The film is expected to open in cinemas next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

In the meantime, Kamal has also lined up several big-budget movies. On his birthday, earlier this month, he announced a new project, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor-director duo is reuniting for a film after a gap of 35 years. The last movie they worked on together was Nayakan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 04:50:05 pm
Next Story

Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate likely out of World Cup game against Qatar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X