Kamal Haasan gets emotional during interaction with a terminally ill fan, watch video

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan recently interacted with his fan Saketh, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer. During the video call, a visibly emotional Kamal expressed his solidarity with Saketh and his family.

“I am sure to jump back for my little one, my wife and my family,” Saketh said. “You must,” responded Kamal.

Kamal Haasan also noted that every person is a born winner. “I always say nobody is a loser. Because you were born after winning a battle against 40 million of your brothers. It is a tragedy, but you won. You are destined to win. So keep trying,” Kamal told Saketh during their conversation.

Saketh was also overjoyed to tell Kamal that he calls his son Virumaandi, which is the title of the actor’s iconic 2004 film. Interestingly, Saketh was the name of Kamal’s character in 2000 film Hey Ram.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan connected via zoom call to surprise his fan Saketh who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer (stage 3).

Kamal Haasan also appreciated Saketh’s family for supporting the latter. And the family responded to Kamal’s kind gesture with gratitude and wished him to keep entertaining them through his films. “Good try on your first attempt at elections. Better luck next time,” Saketh motivated Kamal.

The heartwarming back-and-forth conversation between Kamal and Saketh is receiving a lot of love on the internet.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has director Shankar’s Indian 2 and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram in his kitty.