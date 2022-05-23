Kamal Haasan’s first reaction after watching Vikram: ‘Adipoli’

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan seems to be quite happy with the final cut of his latest film, Vikram. During the trailer and audio release function of the film, Mahesh Narayanan revealed that Kamal called him to share his opinion after watching Vikram. “He (Kamal) said, ‘adipoli (awesome)’. Congratulations Lokesh, it’s not easy to get that kind of praise from him,” Mahesh said at the event.

Mahesh has been Kamal’s long time collaborator. He had edited Kamal’s Vishwaroopam movie series.

Kamal also noted that he was happy with Lokesh’s growth, from being his fan to directing him in a movie. “This association will continue,” said Kamal.

Lokesh Kanagaraj was first approached by the Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal, to make a movie with a different actor. However, during the lockdown period, Kamal and Lokesh decided to work together on a movie. It was based on a plot idea pitched by Kamal, and Lokesh developed a full screenplay for Vikram. Kamal had earlier announced that there was a possibility of turning this film into a franchise.

Vikram is also the title of Kamal’s 1966 espionage thriller. However, the filmmakers have repeatedly clarified that there is no connection between these two movies.

The trailer of Vikram showed an all-out gang war over some stolen drugs. Vijay Sethupathi seems to play the drug kingpin, while Fahadh Faasil seems to play the role of a cop, who haunts drug dealers. And it’s not clear what role Kamal fits in this narrative. But, that doesn’t stop him from wreaking havoc with guns of all shapes and sizes.

Suriya has also played an interesting cameo in the movie. Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.