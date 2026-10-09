‘India is a democracy’: Kamal Haasan fires back at Elon Musk over Starlink claims

Elon Musk’s recent post on X has sparked a debate over India’s satellite internet market and the regulatory hurdles facing his company, Starlink. After questioning whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”, Musk drew support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, actor-politician Kamal Haasan responded with a strong message, asserting that India’s policies should be determined by its people, not billionaires.

Taking to X, Haasan wrote, “Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy – Indian or American.”

He argued that India should welcome competition in satellite internet, whether from domestic or international providers, provided they offer practical and affordable connectivity to people in remote areas.

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“India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one.”

Kamal Haasan further stressed that India’s telecommunications networks and spectrum were strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets, adding that national security safeguards were non-negotiable.

Drawing a comparison with the United States, Haasan pointed to Washington’s decision to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to protect domestic manufacturers.

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“Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practising protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda,” he wrote.

Kamal Haasan maintained that Indians would continue to debate, question and address the country’s strengths and shortcomings through democratic processes.

He cited BharatNet, the government’s programme to extend broadband connectivity to village-level local bodies, as an example of an initiative that deserved both scrutiny and recognition.

“Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online,” he pointed out.

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Concluding his post, Kamal Haasan reiterated that India would welcome international businesses while retaining control over its own policy decisions.

“India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future – not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire – Indian or American,” he said.

Kamal Haasan’s remarks drew reactions on social media, with some users praising his emphasis on national interests over political differences.

One user wrote, “This is how opposition should behave on nation first. I hope Rahul Gandhi will learn soon.”

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What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Elon Musk’s remarks followed his criticism of the delays surrounding Starlink’s entry into India. In response to Musk’s question, “Is Ambani the real boss of India?”, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait, until you discover the other guy.”

Rahul’s response also attracted criticism online, with some users questioning his decision to frame the issue as a political jab.

Musk has argued that Starlink could provide high-speed internet to people in rural and remote areas where conventional mobile networks and broadband connections remain limited.

However, India’s Ministry of Communications has maintained that the country’s satellite communications approval framework is fair and non-discriminatory. It has also said that Starlink and two other licensed satellite operators were undergoing security assessments at broadly the same stage.