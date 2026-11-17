Kamal Haasan and controversies have coexisted for decades now. If not his movies or statements, his personal life — particularly his romantic relationships or marriages — would make big headlines, keeping him in the limelight even when he has no new releases on the horizon. In mid-2015, he found himself embroiled in a fresh row when certain remarks he made about his divorce from his first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy, drew a strong reaction from her.

During a 2015 interview with Times of India, Kamal Haasan recalled his life following their separation and revealed that he had to move into a rented house with baby Shruti Haasan, his daughter from his second wife and veteran actor Sarika Thakur, as he had “lost all my money due to the various alimony settlements.”

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Revealing that he had to “restart [life] with a zero bank balance,” Kamal said he managed to get back on his feet quickly solely because his career was soaring back then. “But at that time, to make a decision in my career, to not be enamoured by money, was a strange thing that happened to me,” he said.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan married Vani Ganapathy in 1978, at age 24. They got divorced in 1988. However, even before their marriage officially ended, he had already entered into a relationship with Sarika and had Shruti in 1986. Kamal and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. They had their second daughter, Akshara Haasan, in 1991. The couple got officially divorced in 2004.

Vani Ganapathy slams Kamal Haasan’s alimony claim as ‘complete hogwash’

Although his remarks about his life after his first divorce were part of a long joint interview with Shruti, they drew a sharp response from Vani, who called them “petty and childish.” Speaking to Economic Times, she went all guns blazing after him for making purportedly baseless claims.

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Rubbishing Kamal’s statement that the divorce left him penniless, Vani pointed out that no court would order alimony massive enough to settle the woman comfortably. Reacting to his comment that he had to move into a rented house after the divorce, she recalled that he never owned a house at that point.

Revealing that they both lived in rented apartments throughout their marriage, Vani shared that the only time they resided in a permanent space was when they lived in Kamal’s family house with his elder brother, Charuhasan, and his family. She mentioned that the actor’s father was also alive at that point.

Kamal Haasan’s first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy. (Express archive photo) Kamal Haasan’s first wife, dancer Vani Ganapathy. (Express archive photo)

“So, to make it look like he was living in the most palatial house and then had to move to a rented house after our divorce is complete hogwash. I think Kamal was trying to get the sympathy of I don’t know who — maybe his daughter — to make himself look like the father who sacrificed so much, and that’s just very, very, very petty and childish,” she said.

‘Kamal Haasan never takes blame on himself’

Vani went a step further and criticised Kamal, saying he “never takes blame on himself,” whether for his films or his personal life. She asserted that if he were bankrupt at that point, as he claimed, it would be for another reason.

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However, Vani Ganapathy maintained that even decades after their divorce, she shared a warm bond with Kamal’s brother, Charuhasan, as well as his wife and their children: Suhasini, Nandini, and Shubhashini.

Following his divorce from Sarika, Kamal was in a live-in relationship with renowned actor Gautami for 13 years before they parted ways in 2016.

Disclaimer: This article is based on past public interviews and personal accounts of the individuals involved, and is presented solely for entertainment and informational purposes.