Kamal Haasan dances with daughter Akshara at birthday bash, parties with Siddharth, Radikaa Sarathkumar. See inside photos, video

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan hosted a birthday party on Monday as he turned 68. The actor invited some of his industry friends and colleagues to celebrate with him. The guest list included actors Bindhu Madhavi, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Siddharth and actor-filmmakers R Parthiban, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mysskin, among others. Also present at the party was his daughter Akshara Haasan, who shook a leg with him.

A video of Kamal dancing with Akshara has surfaced online. In the video, the father-daughter duo twinned in black outfits, and danced together on the song ‘Who’s The Hero’ from the Tamil film Manmadan Ambu, which featured Kamal alongside Trisha and R Madhavan. Earlier on Monday, Akshara had wished her father by sharing a picture of herself with him. She captioned it, “Happy happy birthday dearest bapuji.”

Also read | Shruti Haasan shares childhood photo of ‘bapuji’ Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Radhikaa also shared a few pictures from the celebration and captioned them, “Master class by the master, Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan #ulaganayagan #bigboss #friend #actor #legend wish you the best of health, peace and happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @lokesh.kanagaraj @dirlingusamy #myshkin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar (@radikaasarathkumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindu Madhavi🦋 (@bindu_madhavii)

Actor Siddharth shared a picture of himself with Kamal and wished him on his birthday with a heartfelt note. “My favourite actor since I was a baby. My guru from a distance my whole working life. It has taken me 20 years as an actor to finally earn the privilege of calling you my CO-ACTOR, my INDIAN🔥 forever! Thank you for everything Kamal sir. Hopefully I will earn more of your love, kindness, wisdom and guidance as your follower this coming year. Happy Birthday Greatest!❤️” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

R. Parthiban also posted a picture with the star.

Earlier, actor-filmmaker Suhasini hosted a party on the occasion of her uncle’s birthday. She shared pictures from the celebration on social media. On the occasion, Kamal announced that he will collaborate with director Mani Ratnam after a gap of 35 years. The actor is currently shooting for director Shankar’s troubled Indian 2.