Kamal Haasan confirms Suriya’s cameo in Vikram, thanks him for ‘last minute help’

The audio launch of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s upcoming movie Vikram was a star-studded event. Besides the main star cast and crew, the event was attended by actors Silambarasan and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Vikram’s audio and trailer launch event was held in Chennai on Sunday. The event was not streamed online. It seems the filmmakers have planned to broadcast the show on television close to the film’s release. However, the fans who attended the event last evening have shared many videos to give us a glimpse of moments from the show.

One of the highlights was when Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned the name of Tamil superstar Vijay while appreciating director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography. The crowd went berserk hearing Vijay’s name. A similar scene played out again when Kamal thanked actor Suriya. “My wonderful brother Suriya gave us a helping hand at the last minute. My thanks to him,” he said, confirming the speculations about Suriya’s cameo in Vikram.

The eagle-eyed fans have managed to single-out sequences in the trailer of Vikram, which purportedly features Suriya.

Written and directed by Vikram, the film is said to be a spin-off of Kamal’s spy drama, which came out in 1989. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on June 3 in multiple languages, including Hindi.