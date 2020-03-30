Kamal Haasan’s comedy movies you can stream right now

Actor Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in Mumbai Express. (Express archive photo) Actor Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in Mumbai Express. (Express archive photo)

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest comedians the country has ever produced. At a time when making fun of Yogi Babu’s looks passes for comedy, he is a class apart. He understood the humour and language of the masses better than anyone else and beautifully used that knowledge to create wonderful comical characters and memorable dialogues. The only regret is he did not create more hours of humour.

Kamal’s comedy movies are the go-to home remedy to get rid of the gloomy mood, courtesy, everything that’s happening in the world at present.

Michael Madana Kama Rajan: If you want to make a list of the best Indian comedy movies of all time, it is an unpardonable crime, if you don’t include this movie about identical quadruplets. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Thenali: Kamal Haasan plays a Tamil Sri Lankan refuge, who is burdened by the trauma of war. Yes, Thenali will make your eyes well up with tears many times in the movie. But, it is mostly because you were laughing hard. (Available on RajVideoVisionTamil channel on YouTube)

Avvai Shanmugi: The divine duo of Kodambakkam, Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan will remind mankind of the miraculous benefits of good laughter. Kamal in the make-up of an aged nanny is everything you need to unburden yourself, at least for a few hours. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Pammal K Sambandam: A stuntman, with extreme prejudice against marriage and penchant for making up new proverbs, falls for a feminist and outspoken doctor. No, in the end, the hero won’t tell the heroine what makes a woman a woman after he tames her with his uncompromising and morally superior masculinity. This is not that kind of movie. It is a movie that deals with the matter of feelings and keeps you laughing until the end. (Available on Sun NXT)

Panchathanthiram: This movie will give you genuine belly laughter. Mohan is at the top of his game as a dialogue writer here. You can’t help but crack up when Kamal reprimands the stupidity of his friends by saying “Ungala ellam vechikitu kola kooda pana mudiyathu da (Translation: You guys are so useless that I can’t even murder with your help).” (Available on Sun NXT)

Pushpak: You don’t need language to make people laugh. Years before Kamal discovered Crazy Mohan and the wonders of pun, Kamal and director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao made this wordless wonder, which was a throwback to the silent era of cinema.

Kadhala Kadhala: The duo at it again. Kamal Hassan and Crazy Mohan brought the best out of each other. This movie is no exception. Kadhala Kadhala is a non-stop laugh riot steeming from the comedy of errors and subsequent chaos that it unleashes. (The Tamil version is available on TVNXT TAMIL YouTube channel and the Telugu version Navvandi Lavvandi is on Sony Liv)

Singaravelan: The romantic comedy saw Kamal Haasan taking the easy way out to sweep a girl off her feet: slut-shame her. Even as the hero is head over heels in love with the heroine, he claims that he would never marry a girl who doesn’t know how to wear a saree. Not me, nobody will marry you? Destroy her self-value, so that she settles for him. If you are able to overlook this outdated idea of a woman that it propagates, Singaravelan is 150 minutes of pure joy.

Mumbai Express: This madcap comedy of errors did not receive the love and appreciation of the audience and critics when it first came out. It is not the kind of comedy movie that we associate with Kamal Haasan. A fully grown-up man who is too naive to see deceit, a wannabe criminal with a plan, a greedy mistress, a cunning sister and a horse that eats paper like a donkey and bites like a dog. There is some serious identity crisis going on there. Tell me again, why did this movie flop? (The Tamil version is on Pyramid Movies YouTube channel. The Telugu version is on MX Player)

Do yourself a favour, just pick one of these movies, and allow yourself to laugh until your belly hurts.

You are welcome.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd