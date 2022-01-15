Kamal Haasan to produce Sivakarthikeyan’s next: ‘This story will move, uplift and inspire the audience’

Kamal Haasan has announced his next project as a producer. The untitled film will star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Sharing a photo on his Twitter account, Kamal said that while some films bring happiness, some give “pride and dignity” and the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial is one such project. He also expressed that he is excited to be collaborating with “youngsters like Sivakarthikeyan and Rajkumar.”

“The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen,” Kamal Haasan said in a statement.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy said it was his honour to work with Kamal Haasan. Calling himself an “ardent admirer” of the legendary actor, Rajkumar said, “It’s an absolute honour to make this film and tell this special story. I’ve always been an ardent admirer of Kamal Haasan sir since my childhood and my hero Sivakarthikeyan is a very close friend of mine. So, this project is especially dear to my heart already. Besides, I am elated to work with two Giant Powerhouses, RKFI & Sony Pictures Films India.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, said the untitled project is going to be path breaking film of his career. “It’s a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. Infact he’s an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me. Sony Pictures Films India is again a global brand who have their humongous success tag right there along their name. I’m very happy to be working along them. And all this has become possible today, only due to my friend, director Rajkumar Periasamy and his script. I firmly believe this project is a going to be a very important film in my career. I’m personally very excited for this film and looking forward to the shoot,” he stated.

The film marks the 51st production of RKFI, 50th being Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sony Pictures Films India joins the project as the co-producers. This is their first Tamil film. Previously, Sony Pictures Films India backed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film Nine. They are also co-producing Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming Telugu film, Major.