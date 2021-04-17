Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram pay tribute to Vivek: ‘He was a great artist’

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has paid his tribute to veteran actor Vivek who passed away on Saturday. Kamal took to Twitter and wrote on Tamil, “Friend Vivek always worked for the betterment of the community as a disciple of Kalam, and guardian of the trees. His demise is a great loss to the Tamil community.”

நடிகனின் கடமை நடிப்பதோடு முடிந்தது என்று இருந்துவிடாமல் தனக்குச் செய்த சமூகத்துக்கு தானும் ஏதேனும் செய்ய விரும்பியவர், செய்தவர் நண்பர் விவேக். மேதகு கலாமின் இளவலாக, பசுமைக் காவலராக வலம் வந்த விவேக்கின் மரணம் தமிழ்ச் சமூகத்திற்கு ஏற்பட்ட பேரிழப்பு. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 17, 2021

Kamal and Vivek appeared together in Paarthale Paravasam where Kamal had a cameo role. The two actors will be seen sharing the screen in Indian 2 which was supposed to release on April 14, but stands delayed because of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as India witnesses a second wave of the pandemic in India.

Chiyaan Vikram also paid his tribute to Vivek. His note read, “I was shocked to learn the death of Vivek. He was a dear friend and he showed me a lot of affection. He was a great artist. His demise is a great loss for me and the Tamil film industry.”

Vikram and Vivek were not only great friends but have also delivered superhit films together, the duo has featured in several films including Dhill, Dhool, Anniyan, Saamy and more.