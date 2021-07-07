Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal pay tribute to Dilip Kumar: ‘The hero who lived his life to the fullest’

Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness. “One of India’s greatest actors Dilip Kumar is no more. He was a bridge of reconciliation between the people of India and Pakistan. He was very compassionate towards the poor. My tribute to the hero who lived his life to the fullest,” he tweeted.

Kamal further noted that Dilip Kumar was one of his teachers. “Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it,” he added.

Kamal Haasan’s admiration for Dilip Kumar is no secret. Last year on the legendary actor’s 98th birthday, Kamal expressed his gratitude to him for setting the bar high for acting early on in Indian cinema. “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb / Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today’s artistes to follow (sic),” he had tweeted.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi also mourned the demise of the acting great. “An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace (sic),” he tweeted while sharing a rare photo of himself and Dilip Kumar.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar recalled meeting Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. “RIP @TheDilipKumar Sir.Blessed to have met him on two occasions. Both Appaji & Dilip Sir shared a warm & mutual respect for each other.I recollect meeting him when Appaji was receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award .Will be remembered for his great contribution to Indian Cinema (sic),” he tweeted.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the icon. “Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend’s soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar’s career spanned more than five decades. He was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan for his impeccable contribution to Indian cinema. He is also the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Dilip Kumar will be laid to rest today with full state honours.