Kamal Haasan celebrates Vikram’s ‘spectacular success’ with Salman Khan, host Chiranjeevi. See photos

Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj at his home for a celebration on Saturday evening. He shared photos on his Twitter handles with the actors and director.

In the caption, he congratulated Haasan and Kanagaraj for the “spectacular success” of their latest film, a Tamil action-thriller called Vikram.

Kanagaraj has written and directed Vikram. The film, which is the fourth movie of the director’s career, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles. Suriya appears in a cameo appearance.

“Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!” Chiranjeevi wrote.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3.5 stars. He wrote, “Lokesh hits us with one crowd-pleasing moment after another. Yes, we bought the tickets for Kamal. But, Lokesh doesn’t burden Kamal with the herculean responsibility of keeping us entertained for the entire length of three hours. He has given even minor characters moments to shine. Sethupathi is convincing as a hot-headed drug addict, who speaks so fast that his lips can’t keep pace with the speed of speech. Fahadh Faasil’s screen presence promises us that there is something big afoot and keeps us invested in the story.”