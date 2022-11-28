scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan celebrates 35 years of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s ‘Pushpaka Vimana’: ‘It is now older than us’

The film, which released on November 27 1987, had no dialogues, and featured Kamal Haasan leading the ensemble cast.

A still from Pushpaka Vimana.

For superstar Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao– age is truly a number. The actor took to Twitter and remembered their collaboration Pushpaka Vimana, which completed 35 years on Sunday.

The film, which released on November 27 1987, had no dialogues, and featured Haasan leading the ensemble cast which included actors Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, KS Ramesh, Amala, Farida Jalal, Pratap Potan, Lokanath, P. L. Narayana and Ramya among others.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and said Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is the “youngest” director he has worked with. Showering praise on the 91-year-old maverick filmmaker, the actor wrote, “Among the great directors I have worked with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is the youngest till date.

“Our endeavour called Pushpak is now older than us it is 35 years old. Sir we have to keep our art young can’t allow it to age. I know you would chuckle, it is one of my favourite music,” he tweeted.

Pushpaka Vimana followed the story of an unemployed graduate, who encounters a drunk rich man unconscious and takes over his lifestyle after keeping him prisoner– without realising that he is now a target of a hired killer. Pushpaka Vimana bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment as a Kannada-language entry. The film had opened to acclaim and went on to emerge a box office success.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vikram, with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

The actor will also be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 and will collaborate with director Mani Ratnam for a film. The duo had last worked together on the 1987 film Nayakan.

