Wednesday, August 17, 2022

On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’

Indian 2's director Shankar received a special birthday message from Kamal Haasan on his 59th birthday.

Updated: August 17, 2022 1:22:12 pm
Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in the lead.

On director Shankar’s 59th birthday, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan had a special message for his colleague. The superstar took to Twitter to wish Shankar and also give a hint to his fans that the duo’s long-delayed project, Indian 2, is very much on track.

“Let’s take pride as ‘Indian.’ Together let’s achieve more. A very happy birthday to Shankar, the director who made heads turns across the country with his grand movies,” Kamal wrote in his birthday message.

Indian 2, a sequel to the duo’s 1996 blockbuster Indian, went on the floors in 2019 and the production was going on at a brisk speed. However, a freak accident on the sets of Indian 2 brought the shooting to a grinding halt. A crane holding heavy lighting equipment snapped and fell on the crew members, killing three and injuring 10 others in February 2020. The subsequent lockdown induced by the Covid-outbreak threw the film’s fate into uncertainty.

Shankar and Kamal had several disagreements with the film’s producers Lyca Productions, adding to the instability of the project. While the project was put in cold storage as the filmmakers negotiated to sort problems through several rounds of talks and court cases, several changes happened to the film’s original star cast. Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu, who had played a key role in Indian, and was also part of Indian 2, passed away in 2021. Comedy icon Vivek, who was also part of the cast, passed away following a severe heart attack in 2021. The filmmakers are now in search of roping in a set of new actors to replace those who have passed away.

Shankar is directing a Telugu film with Ram Charan, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. And Kamal delivered Vikram, which became the biggest hit in his career.

It is said that Shankar and Kamal will resume shooting for Indian 2 in September.

