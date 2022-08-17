On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’

Updated: August 17, 2022 1:22:12 pm
On director Shankar’s 59th birthday, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan had a special message for his colleague. The superstar took to Twitter to wish Shankar and also give a hint to his fans that the duo’s long-delayed project, Indian 2, is very much on track.
“Let’s take pride as ‘Indian.’ Together let’s achieve more. A very happy birthday to Shankar, the director who made heads turns across the country with his grand movies,” Kamal wrote in his birthday message.
Indian 2, a sequel to the duo’s 1996 blockbuster Indian, went on the floors in 2019 and the production was going on at a brisk speed. However, a freak accident on the sets of Indian 2 brought the shooting to a grinding halt. A crane holding heavy lighting equipment snapped and fell on the crew members, killing three and injuring 10 others in February 2020. The subsequent lockdown induced by the Covid-outbreak threw the film’s fate into uncertainty.
‘இந்தியன்’ என்பதில் பெருமிதம் கொள்வோம்; இணைந்தே இன்னும் பல சாதனைகள் செய்வோம்! பிரமாண்ட திரைப்படங்களால் இந்தியாவையே திரும்பிப் பார்க்கச் செய்த இயக்குனர் @shankarshanmugh அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 17, 2022
Shankar and Kamal had several disagreements with the film’s producers Lyca Productions, adding to the instability of the project. While the project was put in cold storage as the filmmakers negotiated to sort problems through several rounds of talks and court cases, several changes happened to the film’s original star cast. Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu, who had played a key role in Indian, and was also part of Indian 2, passed away in 2021. Comedy icon Vivek, who was also part of the cast, passed away following a severe heart attack in 2021. The filmmakers are now in search of roping in a set of new actors to replace those who have passed away.
Shankar is directing a Telugu film with Ram Charan, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. And Kamal delivered Vikram, which became the biggest hit in his career.
Subscriber Only Stories
It is said that Shankar and Kamal will resume shooting for Indian 2 in September.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Go elsewhere, don’t disturb estranged wife, children: Madras HC
On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’
How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide
He broke his ribs once, but he will not stop diving across the finish line: Story of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 today, here’s how to download score card
Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market
‘Tribute to the legendary big bull of India’: Amul remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Bilkis case: Rahul says entire country seeing difference between PM Modi’s words, deeds
Losses from crypto hacks surged 60% to $1.9 billion from January to July, Chainalysis says
Happy Birthday Shankar: The modern Tamil pioneer of pan-Indian films
Elderly man gently combs wife’s hair in hospital. Netizens term it ‘true love’
Victims of ‘loud’ nightclubs: A newborn, a Class 9 student, a man with heart condition