Kamal Haasan is set to return with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, watch promo

Kamal Haasan is all set to return with the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil on Vijay Television. On Tuesday, the channel shared a new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 featuring Kamal.

The promo was shared with the caption, “Shall we start? #BiggBossTamil Season 5 | Coming soon .. @ikamalhaasan.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kamal Haasan had already started shooting for the promos as the new season is expected to air in October. Kamal has been the face of the Tamil version of the popular reality show since it began in 2017.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 concluded in January this year with Aari Arjuna lifting the trophy. Other contestants included Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan.

On the film front, Kamal Haasan is looking forward to the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram where he stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. He will also be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2.