Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 to premiere on this date

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 will air on Vijay TV. (Photo: Vijay Televesion)

Vijay Television on Thursday announced the premiere date for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The popular reality TV show will have a grand launch on October 4. The premiere will air from 6 pm on Vijay Television.

While announcing the launch date, the channel also released a new teaser featuring the show’s host Kamal Haasan.

Kamal has been the face of Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 would have begun around July, if not for the coronavirus pandemic. The showrunners have already shortlisted the contestants, who are currently placed under a two-week mandatory quarantine to check for COVID-19 symptoms. All the members involved in the production of the show will take the required medical tests to check for infections.

As part of the safety protocols, the weekend episodes will also take place without the live audience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd