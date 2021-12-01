Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19, to resume work soon

Actor Kamal Haasan has fully recovered from coronavirus, said the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since last week.

“MR. KAMAL HAASAN, who has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on 22′ November 2021 was Covid Positive. He had mild covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021 (sic),” read the latest health bulletin from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

Last week, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to the US. Kamal had tested positive hours after he hosted the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.

As he was undergoing treatment, actor Ramya Krishnan was roped in to host the weekend episodes last week. Before Ramya was called on stage, Kamal connected to the show via video link from his hospital room and expressed his gratitude for the vaccination. The actor said that he was able to talk to the audience with such energy because of the protection that was provided by the vaccination while urging everyone to take their vaccination soon. He also reminded people to stay safe underlining that the “pandemic is not over yet”.

Kamal Haasan has multiple projects in the pipeline. The production of his upcoming film Vikram is currently underway. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.