Kamal Haasan returns to Bigg Boss Tamil 5 sets after recovering from Covid-19, see photos and video

Actor Kamal Haasan has returned to Bigg Boss Tamil’s season 5 sets after recovering from Covid-19. The actor was seen on the sets of the reality show on Saturday as he shot for the weekend special episodes. He joined work right after getting discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre where he was admitted on November 22 after being tested positive for Covid-19.

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil shared a video on YouTube in which Kamal Haasan addressed the viewers and thanked them for their love and wishes. In the promo, the veteran actor said, “I, who have recovered only because of your love, am back with you all again today. This season, from what I have observed from the outside, I think people are playing as individuals. Each one has their own plans and strategy. Let’s watch the outcomes of their strategies tonight.” In his absence, Ramya Krishnan took over as the host of the show.

.@ikamalhaasan discharged, all is well with the veteran actor turned politician! pic.twitter.com/OyieOhI9lC — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 4, 2021

Kamal Haasan also shared a note on Saturday. In the note, which was written in Tamil, the actor thanked his team, friends, doctors and daughters – Akshara Haasan and Shruti Haasan – for their constant care and support.

“My heartfelt thanks go to my brother, Mahendran, and my team members who, skipping food and sleep, looked after me,” he said. The actor also expressed his gratitude to a number of political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for their wishes.

He also thanked a host of other celebrities from the film world for their best wishes, including his ‘dear friend’ Rajinikanth and ‘dear brother’ Ilaiyaraaja. In the note, he stated that director Lokesh and his Vikram unit efficiently handled his absence. And lastly, he wholeheartedly thanked “Tamil people, who, considering me as one of their own, shed tears for me and kept me in their prayers. I do not know if prayers yield results. But I do know the power of your love.”

On the work front, apart from Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, Kamal Haasan has Vikram in the works. The film stars him alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.