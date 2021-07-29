Kamal Haasan attends wedding of Bigg Boss Tamil fame Snehan, TV actor Kannika Ravi

Songwriter Snekan Sivaselvam, popularly known as Snehan, married his girlfriend, Tamil TV actor Kannika Ravi in Chennai. The wedding took place in presence of just a handful of guests, including Kamal Haasan and Bharathiraja.

Earlier, announcing his wedding, Snehan had said that his biggest regret was not getting married in front of all his well-wishers and friends. “The pandemic isn’t over yet and large gatherings would put people’s safety at risk. So, the wedding will be held with a limited number of guests following the government norms and guidelines,” Snehan had said earlier in a statement.

The 43-year-old lyricist has written over 2500 songs for Tamil movies. However, he became a household name with the Tamil audience only after he participated in the first season of the Bigg Boss Tamil. Against all calculations, Snehan successfully survived in the house till the end and emerged as a runner-up.

Snehan has also acted in a few movies. He recently tried his luck in politics by contesting the recent state elections in Tamil Nadu on Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam’s ticket.

Kannika Ravi, who is 27, is known for her roles in television series such as Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri and Kalyana Veedu.