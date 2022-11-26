Vijay Sethupathi goes down on his knee, presents Kamal Haasan with bouquet at DSP audio launch. See pics

There’s no stopping Kamal Haasan. The Tamil superstar, who was recently admitted to hospital for fever and breathing issues, recovered quickly and was seen as the guest of honour at Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP audio launch. The Dasavatharam actor surprised fans by making an appearance at the event. A picture of Vijay Sethupathi extending a bouquet of flowers to Kamal is being widely shared on social media.

Speaking to the media at the event, Kamal Haasan said, “Earlier, even after some big accidents, people used to ask me when are you going to start the shoot again and when is the next film release. Now, even for a normal cough… I hear some big news and reports. I think it is because of the media and increasing love for me. I thank everyone for that.”

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP, Kamal said, “I saw the trailer and it has come out well. I wish success for Vijay Sethupathi and the film.”

Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan recently shared the screen in the film Vikram, which turned to out to be a blockbuster with more Rs 42o crore at the box office. Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Indian 2, his upcoming project with director Shankar. He will then team up with Mani Ratnam for KH234, which will have music by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP is all set to be released on December 2. Directed by Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame, the film has Anukreethy Vas, Prabhakar, Pugazh, Ilavarasu, Gnanasammandhan, Deepa, and Singampuli in pivotal roles. The film has music by D Imman.