Kamal Haasan: For people on the streets, life and livelihood have become the same

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday released a song that captured the growing migrant crisis in the country triggered by the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The song titled “Arivum Anbum,” which is Tamil for wisdom and love, is penned and crooned by Kamal along with a slew of other musicians.

“More than the writing and music which is, of course, brilliant, the way they all came together. It showed me what a grand family I belong to. The family of artistes who are capable of both wisdom and love, which came to the fore, the way they came forward without a question and joined together in one harmonious voice,” Kamal told indianexpress.com, when asked what was the rewarding part of creating this song.

Musicians Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen among others have lent their voice to the song, which is composed by Ghibran. All musicians contributed to the song from the comforts of their homes due to the restrictions of the lockdown.

Kamal Haasan also had something to say to the naysayers. “Some people might make fun of it saying, ‘oh now that you have sung a song, the COVID will go away.’ It is not about that. This is something that we grew up with. All men of today were children once and heard lullabies. Music is very soothing for us and this is yet another opportunity for us to sing a song for those men on the street who are going to sleep without food. Maybe this will keep their hopes up for tomorrow,” he added.

“Arivum Anbum” packs a lot of heart-rending visuals of the plight of migrant workers, who are left in the lurch without proper transportation, shelter or food. And the avalanche of misinformation on the streets and social media platforms is only making the situation more impossible.

The Vishwaroopam star noted that the situation is so delicate that one should be very careful about the information we share.

“They (rumour mongers) think that it is just false information they are spreading but they are playing around with lives. A man on the street, who doesn’t have a roof over his head, will panic when you give him false information. He is already troubled. Now, life and livelihood have merged into one. Before it used to be two different things. Even now for the middle class and those who are looking down from their balconies, as I said in my letter earlier, still life and livelihood remain two separate things. But, for people on the streets, life and livelihood have become the same. Because the next meal is a question for them. So you cannot even humour them in this situation. You should only communicate where he could get his next meal and shelter. Anything else is just gossip for him,” he explained.

