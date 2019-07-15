Kamal Haasan revives Thalaivan Irukkindraan, AR Rahman on board

Oscar winner AR Rahman on Monday made a surprise announcement on his Twitter page. He shared his excitement on collaborating with Kamal Haasan for a new project.

“Happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only @ikamalhaasan himself on a magnum opus… Watch this space for more @RKFI @lycaproductions #RKFI #lycaproductions (sic),” he tweeted.

What’s the “magnum opus” you ask? It is Kamal Haasan’s long-delayed, ambitious project Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

“Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI @LycaProductions,” the Vishwaroopam star responded to AR Rahman’s tweet.

Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI @LycaProductions https://t.co/SGI3Gn6ezZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 15, 2019

Who knows Kamal Haasan can also revive Sabaash Naidu, which went into cold storage after he fractured his leg during a break between shooting schedules a couple of years ago. To refresh your memory, Sabaash Naidu is a spin-off on Kamal’s Balram Naidu character from Dasavatharam.

In the meantime, Kamal is simultaneously juggling between cinema and politics. He is hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Following which he will resume shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 cult film, Indian.

The shooting was put on hold as Kamal Haasan got busy with Lok Sabha elections. He will join the sets of Indian 2 in August.