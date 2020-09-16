Kamal Haasan announces film with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj film will be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced a film with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj. “Another journey begins,” tweeted Kamal, while sharing a poster of the upcoming project.

The poster has a silhouette of Kamal made with guns. And it reads “Once upon a time there lived a ghost…”

The film is a gigantic leap for director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He made an impressive directorial debut with Maanagaram in 2017. Last year, he helmed Kaithi with Karthi, and it also became a huge hit with the audiences and critics alike. And for third film Master, he managed to rope in Vijay to play the lead role. The big-budget movie, which was supposed to release earlier this year, has been put on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Lokesh has made no secret about his admiration for Kamal Haasan. He even claimed that Kamal’s 2004 crime drama Virumandi was the major inspiration behind Kaithi.

“Aandavarukku Nandri,” tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj while announcing the project. Die-hard fans of Kamal lovingly call the actor ‘Aandavar’, which is Tamil for god. And Lokesh is thanking ‘god’ in his tweet.

The project will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It is said that Bigg Boss fame Tharshan will play an important role in this film.

According to reports, the shoot will happen in and around Chennai. And the movie will hit screens during summer 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.