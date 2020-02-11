Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to collaborate after 35 years?

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last shared screen space in Hindi film Geraftaar. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last shared screen space in Hindi film Geraftaar.

Grapevine has it that Kamal Haasan is likely to produce Rajinikanth’s last film in Tamil cinema (under Raj Kamal Films International, along with Turmeric Media), considering that the Superstar will float his political party after April 2020.

Multiple sources hint that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is busy with Vijay-starrer Master, will direct Rajinikanth. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

If reports are to be believed, Lokesh had met Rajinikanth, and there are high possibilities of them working together. Also, Superstar seems to have been quite impressed by Lokesh’s Kaithi.

A source says, “Initially, Lokesh had pitched the story to Kamal Haasan. Since he felt the script would suit Rajinikanth better, he asked Lokesh to narrate it to him.” The source adds, “The film is going to be a surprise package for both Rajini and Kamal fans, as it may have Kamal playing a cameo.”

Sources suggest the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan acted together in nearly 16 films including Apoorva Raagangal, Aval Appadithan, 16 Vayathinile, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thillu Mullu and Ninaithale Inikkum.

They were last seen in the Hindi film Geraftaar (1985), in which they featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

While Rajinikanth is occupied with Thalaivar 168, Kamal Haasan has resumed shooting for Indian 2.

