Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Kamal Haasan and Radikaa Sarathkumar shake a leg to Pathala Pathala. Watch video

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 68th birthday on November 7 with his friends and colleagues.

Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan in Pathala Pathala song from Vikram.

Kamal Haasan turned 68 and how! Tamil cinema’s most-happening actor currently has been attending one party after the other. Only recently Kamal celebrated the 100th day of his latest hit Vikram with all the cast and crew of the film, and again he was spotted having a gala time at his 68th birthday party, which was attended by his friends, family, and colleagues.

Social media was abuzz with many pictures and videos from the event, and now, the latest video that has gone viral features Kamal and Radikaa Sarathkumar, who shake a leg to the song “Pathala Pathala” from Vikram.

After a long time, Kamal Haasan is seen in a rather jolly mood in the clip, which has made his fans happy. A user commented, “#Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan dancing for his song #PathalaPathala along with Mrs. @realradikaa on his birthday party happy to see him being happy he deserve all the love (sic).”

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is also in the news for his upcoming movie with Mani Ratnam. Tentatively titled KH 234, the film was announced on the actor’s birthday, which took the whole industry by surprise as Mani and Kamal, who are basking in the success of their respective blockbusters, are joining hands after 35 years. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Rajkammal Films International and Red Giant Movies, the film will be released in 2024.

ALSO READ |Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: His comeback that no one saw coming

Kamal is currently busy with the shooting of Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:22:38 pm
