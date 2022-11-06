Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years, film tentatively titled KH 234

Here is some big news for both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam fans. Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin took to Twitter on Sunday to announce Haasan’s upcoming film tentively titled KH 234, which will be directed and written by none other than Ratnam.

KH 234 marks Haasan and Ratnam‘s second collaboration after the cult 1987 film Nayakan. The music of the movie will be composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Talking about the movie, Kamal Haasan said, “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Mani Ratnam added, “Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal sir again.”

KH 234 is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Mani Ratnam has previously spoken about working with Kamal Haasan in Nayakan. In a conversation with Gautham Menon for his YouTube channel, Ondraga Entertainment, Ratnam had said, “There was a sequence in Nayakan, in which he (Kamal) comes to the police station to see his foster father hanging. So, the police station is crowded, and he had to come and peep. And the crowd is being pushed by two constables. He caught hold of one of the constables and told him ‘push me’ (in the shoulder). But that man is not pushing him first of all. He took that man aside and he made him push him 10 times. (In the close-up shot) he’s coming in the crowd and he’s looking inside to find out whether the one who is hanging is his father. Then a hand comes and pushes his shoulder and his face just bobbles. His reaction (in the scene) is only that bob of his head. So, he uses every element in a situation to enhance his performance. He brought something else into that.”