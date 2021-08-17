Kamal Haasan and family get together, see photos

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Suhasini Maniratnam on Tuesday took to Instagram to post photos from her family reunion.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 17, 2021 3:34:33 pm
Kamal Haasan at his family reunion. (Photo: Instagram/suhasinihasan)

Actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam on Tuesday posted photos from her family reunion on her Instagram page. She was seen in the company of her close relatives, including Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan, Anu Hasan and Akshara Haasan.

“Going back home to the family house in eldams road. All the bright Hasans (sic),” wrote Suhasini while sharing the photos.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is getting ready to start the shoot of his upcoming film Vikram. Besides playing the lead, Kamal is also bankrolling the project under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram is expected to be a sequel to the 1986 spy thriller of the same name. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame. Vikram has generated a lot of excitement among Tamil movie fans as Kamal will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the movie.

Earlier, the filmmakers released the first look poster of Vikram featuring the mugshots of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The poster presented the characters as battle-hardened veterans who are no stranger to the sight of blood and violence.

The film also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das among others. If everything goes according to plan, the film will open in cinemas next summer.

