Kamal Haasan and Banijay Asia collaborate to generate regional content

Kamal Haasan has teamed up with Banijay Group, a Paris-based independent firm, to produce content for film, television and web across languages. The tie-up will include both fiction and non-fiction formats.

Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder of Banijay Asia, is confident that through this partnership, they will be able to create material, catering to a wider section of the audience. “In less than two years, we could create content, which has been widely accepted by viewers. Additionally, with the mainstream market, we would like to target the regional base, as well. Banijay Asia is proud to have partnered with a personality like Kamal Haasan, who has been a part of our industry for close to 60 years,” added Deepak.

Kamal Haasan said, “We were looking to associate with someone who knew the nuances of production business and content creation. With Deepak’s extensive knowledge, we could see the potential of venturing into a new space. His understanding of the craft has been invaluable in making it a reality. We are excited to collaborate with them on creating revolutionary content across all screens and languages.”

Banijay and Raaj Kamal Films International have also partnered with Chennai-based distribution company Turmeric Media Networks Private Limited.

R Mahendran, founder of Turmeric Media, said, “Deepak has an unblemished record of creating a success out of several initiatives in the content space. It is an honour for us to showcase Kamal Haasan’s expertise in the entertainment business. This team shall conjure up some brilliant content that will keep the viewers ‘spellbound’.”

Raaj Kamal Films International, a 40-year old company, has produced quality films like Apoorva Sagotharargal, Thevar Magan, Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Virumaandi and Vishwaroopam among more.

Turmeric Media, which was started in 2016, is into distribution and has also acquired the rights of Tamil films Mersal and Remo for satellite release.

