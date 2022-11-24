scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital, to be discharged soon

Kamal Haasan was advised by doctors to rest, and is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

Vani Ganapathy on Kamal Haasan's charm (Image: Instagram/Kamal Haasan)Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (File Photo)

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has reportedly been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SMRC) hospital in Porur, Chennai, after complaining of uneasiness and fever. The star, who was in Hyderabad a few days ago, was advised by doctors to rest, and is expected to be discharged on Thursday. According to sources, it was just a regular medical check-up.

The filmmaker has currently got his hands full with Shankar’s Indian 2, the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, as well as his political duties. Indian 2 has been mired in several controversies owing to the legal battles between Shankar and Lyca Productions, as well as an on-set accident that halted filming for a prolonged period of time. The production of the film resumed earlier this year.

In Hyderabad, Kamal Haasan had also recently visited his frequent collaborator, director K Vishwanath, at his residence. The star had taken to Instagram to post a picture of himself taking the blessings of Viswanath. “Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect!!,” he captioned the photo. They have worked together in several films, Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi and Uttama Villain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Recently, Kamal Haasan announced a collaboration with director Mani Ratnam. The duo had last worked together on the 1987 film Nayakan. Talking about the movie, Kamal Haasan had said in a statement, “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the hit film Vikram, with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

