Suhasini throws Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday party at home, Mani Ratnam attends family get-together: ‘Great men’

Actor-filmmaker Suhasini has shared a series of photographs from the party she hosted on the occasion of her uncle Kamal Haasan’s birthday. “Celebrating Kamal at home,” she captioned the post. In the photos, Kamal could be seen surrounded by the members of his family and sharing a moment with them. He could be seen sharing stories and taking part in some activities as part of the celebration.

Suhasini’s husband and filmmaker Mani Ratnam also took part in the celebrations. “Great men coming together,” she wrote sharing another set of candid photos. The photos show Kamal and Mani Ratnam catching up at the party.

Kamal is reuniting with Mani Ratnam professionally after a gap of 35 years. On the eve of his 68th birthday, Kamal announced that his 234th project will be helmed by Mani Ratnam. Oscar-winner AR Rahman will score the music for the project, which will arrive in cinemas in 2024.

Kamal and Mani Ratnam’s last collaboration was Nayakan, which came out in 1987. The film was a watershed moment in the history of Tamil cinema as it propelled both the careers of actor and director to another level. Deeply inspired by the likes of the Godfather and Once Upon a Time in America, the film even made Time magazine’s list of greatest movies of all time.

While Kamal is basking in the success of Vikram (which collected over Rs 400 crore globally), Mani Ratnam is also overjoyed as his ambitious movie Ponniyin Selvan:1 earned Rs 500 crore from its worldwide ticket sales since its release on September 30. The film is still running in many theatres worldwide. The director now is busy with the post-production of PS:2, which is due in cinemas next year.

Kamal is shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2.