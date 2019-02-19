Kalyani Priyadarshan to star in Sivakarthikeyan-Mithran film

We had told you Kalyani Priyadarshan was playing one of the female leads in Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaan—along with Kriti Kharbanda and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Now, it has been confirmed that veteran Malayalam director Priyadarshan’s daughter is on board for Sivakarthikeyan’s next directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

This untitled project, that has Arjun Sarja as the protagonist, will go on floors from March 13 onwards.

Sivakarthikeyan and Mithran had worked on a short film together, and have been wanting to team up for a while. Apparently, the Remo actor was supposed to do a film with Mithran even before Irumbu Thirai’s release.

According to sources, this new project will be a racy thriller, besides having a message for the society.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is busy with Mr. Local, which has been helmed by Rajesh, and a science-fiction film with Ravi Kumar. Once he finishes these two films, the actor is expected to start shooting for Mithran’s directorial.