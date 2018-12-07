Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kriti Kharbanda roped in for Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaan

Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest Tamil release was Nadigaiyar Thilagam, had signed Vaan with debutant director Ra Karthik, and recently, a puja was held on the sets of the film in Chennai. Touted to be a travelogue, Vaan will have three heroines, and as of now two of them — Kriti Kharbanda and Kalyani Priyadarshan — have been confirmed.

The director told indianexpress.com, “We were looking for someone like Genelia or Nazriya for this role and zeroed in on Kalyani and Kriti. Vaan will be a colourful feel-good-film with a lot of emotions on the lines of Jab We Met. The audience will enjoy Dulquer’s role as it’s going to be with multiple shades. The storyline travels from Chennai to Kolkata.”

Does Dulquer have different looks in the film? “Yes, but I can’t disclose what they are. At the same time, I can say Vaan won’t be an anthology like Dulquer’s earlier film, Solo.”

Vaan will mark Kalyani Priyadarshan’s debut in Tamil cinema. She is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and his former wife Lissy Lakshmi. Kalyani made her acting debut in Telugu opposite Akhil Akkineni in Hello. As for Kriti, she was seen in GV Prakash’s Bruce Lee, besides Veerey Ki Wedding and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

When quizzed about the title, Karthik revealed, “Vaan refers to ‘vaanam’ (sky) and mazhai (rain).”

While Sreekar Prasad will handle the editing, Dheenadhayalan will be in charge of the music. The makers are expected to shoot Vaan in and around Pollachi, Goa, Gangtok, Coimbatore and Kolkata.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his second Hindi film The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor.