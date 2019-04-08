Kalki Koechlin to make Kollywood debut

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is all set to make her Kollywood debut in the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. She will be seen in a rap number in the film.

The makers said, “Kalki is featured in a song. The song also has some rap portions sung by a Malaysian rapper.”

Kalki Koechlin was born in Pondicherry and speaks Tamil fluently. She has been quite vocal about her wish to star in a Kollywood movie.

The actor is currently basking in the success of her last two projects. She was last seen in Gully Boy, a movie about the underground hip-hop culture in Mumbai and the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Nerkonda Paarvai wrapped up recently and the film is in the post-production stage.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarva is the official Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Ajith will be seen playing a lawyer in the social thriller along with Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film. This project is also the first Tamil film to be produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner, Bayview Projects LLP.

Nerkonda Paarvai is scheduled to release in August this year.