Kalidas Jayaram joins Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: ‘Elated to be a drop in this ocean’

Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram on Saturday shared that he has joined the cast of action-thriller Vikram. The film, which stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kalidas took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and Haasan, who has begun filming for the much-ambitious project. “Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #Vikram, Happy to join back with the one and only #Andavar @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you @Dir_Lokesh sir for this opportunity #arambichitom @RKFI,” Kalidas wrote alongside the photo.

Kamal Haasan retweeted his post and welcomed him on board. He wrote, “Welcome to the RKFI family Kalidas Jayaram. One more Jayaram family member joins our team. @kalidas700 @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI #arambichitom.”

Vikram brings together three acting powerhouses – Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil – for the first time. Haasan’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) is bankrolling the project. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das.

While unveiling the poster of Vikram, Kamal Haasan had written on Twitter, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!!”